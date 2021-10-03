 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,000

Main level living!. Secure this colonial one-story and enjoy the ease of this wonderful floor plan. Large main foyer grandly opens to formal spaces where the large bay window views the circular bed of perennial below. Dining room has ample seating for family and guests alike. Kitchen renovations improved the eat in area to allow gorgeous views of the l rear yard. Wood panelled den off of the kitchen has multiple built in bookcases and a small wet bar sink hidden within. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and walk in closet in master. Full basement with playroom and bar plus two rooms decorated as bedrooms that could be office or exercise areas. Storage area galore. See agent remarks re Master Bath.

