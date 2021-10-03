Main level living!. Secure this colonial one-story and enjoy the ease of this wonderful floor plan. Large main foyer grandly opens to formal spaces where the large bay window views the circular bed of perennial below. Dining room has ample seating for family and guests alike. Kitchen renovations improved the eat in area to allow gorgeous views of the l rear yard. Wood panelled den off of the kitchen has multiple built in bookcases and a small wet bar sink hidden within. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and walk in closet in master. Full basement with playroom and bar plus two rooms decorated as bedrooms that could be office or exercise areas. Storage area galore. See agent remarks re Master Bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
- Updated
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
New doughnut business opens
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on S…
- Updated
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.