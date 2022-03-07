 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

Want a completely renovated home you can walk right into and not have to do work? This is your space!! This property has been freshly painted, with new windows installed throughout. A brand new kitchen on the main floor with new appliances and quartz countertops AND a brand new kitchenette on the terrace level with the same quartz!! Luxury vinyl plank flooring in part of the main level compliments the beautifully refinished hardwoods in the bedrooms. The downstairs has a terrace level studio mother in law suite with a new french door/separate entrance. Or use this as a short term rental. There is plenty of space to expand with a 594 sq ft storage area. Nice size fenced in yard too. In the past year, a new roof, new HVAC and upgraded electrical was completed. BOOM!! Welcome home!!

