3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

Beautiful, move-in ready, Emberly Way townhome in highly sought-after Brookville School District and in close proximity to Liberty University! This upscale 3-bedroom 2.5 bath has ample space for both living and entertaining. The gourmet, galley kitchen opens to a separate dining area and huge living room. If you still need more room, there is an unfinished, walk out basement with a roughed in bath that lends itself to numerous possibilities. The main level deck is the perfect place for sipping your morning coffee while enjoying the serene, wooded setting. The only thing missing is YOU!