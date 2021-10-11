 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

This brick ranch-style residence offers all the elements for relaxing, comfortable living. The interior features include a formal living room with gas log fireplace, cozy den/office with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious fully-equipped kitchen with laundry closet and direct access to the 2-car carport, den with sliders to rear patio, two bedrooms and 1.5 baths all on the main level! The lower level comes complete with a third bedroom, full bath, living area and kitchenette- making it the perfect guest / in-law / teenager suite. A storage room and workshop, too. The rear patio has all the right spaces for grilling and dining al fresco, while overlooking the large rear yard with mature landscape. Detached shed for lawn equipment storage. Outstanding location- only minutes to shops, schools, eateries and a quick commute to anywhere in town!

