 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $319,900

Main level living at its BEST! Move-in ready Colonial Style Ranch home on 1.5 acres in Boonsboro with Bedford County taxes! Fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and new roof. You will love the open floor plan and updated kitchen with family/dining room, large living room, 3 bedrooms (master suite with full bath), 2.5 baths total, 2 car garage, main floor laundry and spacious screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee. There is a large patio off the kitchen to entertain and the yard is perfect for gardening and outdoor living. If you are looking for the convenience of the city (Close to Boonsboro Shopping Center) with the privacy of the county, this is the home for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years
Crime News

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert