New construction home in Campbell county on 3.48 acres! This house features a split bedroom open floor plan designed to give privacy to the master suite. Kitchen will have white shaker style cabinetry, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Full unfinished basement has bathroom rough in and could easily be finished to add an additional bedroom and ample living space. House comes with a full 500 gallon in ground propane tank to service the kitchen stove, water heater, and gas backup HVAC system. (Similar to photo) Owner/ Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $324,900
