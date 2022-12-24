New construction home in Campbell county on 2.58 acres! This house features a split bedroom open floor plan designed to give privacy to the master suite. Kitchen will have white shaker style cabinetry, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Full unfinished basement has bathroom rough in and could easily be finished to add an additional bedroom and ample living space. House comes with a 500 gallon in ground propane tank to service the kitchen stove, water heater, and gas backup HVAC system. (Similar to photo) Owner/ Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Lynchburg has revealed a $12 million budget deficit after evaluation from its academic and administrative departments.
Hair stylist Michelle Ramsey describes herself and her brand as “colorful, wholesome and accepting.”
As 2022 closes out, local women who own businesses are looking to continue empowering others.
While issuing the sentence, a judge said he "can't put my mind around how a person has that much anger."
More than 12,000 electric utility customers in the Lynchburg region are reported to be without power Friday morning, according to the utility'…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Feelings of Christmas filled the air Saturday at Lynchburg's Compassion Church of the Nazarene, as church members loaded boxes filled with hol…
Dunkin Donuts has submitted a site plan for opening a new location in Madison Heights in the site of a former Biscuitville on U.S. 29 Business…
The defendant in a Bedford County murder case who is accused of strangling a Forest woman in October has been extradited to Virginia from Nort…
The 6-foot Lynchburg native said he has received an offer from Ball State through cornerbacks coach Vic Hall. Hall was a star quarterback at Gretna High before playing defensive back at the University of Virginia.