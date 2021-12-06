 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $325,000

Come see this immaculate, one-owner home in sought after Cornerstone! Enjoy main-level living that's move-in ready. This 3 bed 2 bath home boasts a Master bedroom with full bath, two car garage with oversized storage area, and a separate laundry in the mud room. The kitchen is stunning with stainless steel appliances that include a gas-range, beautiful cabinets with granite countertops and a stone backsplash. Cozy up this Winter in your living room with gas fireplace or enjoy family time around a large dining area. This home has been so well maintained you'll just have to see for yourself!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert