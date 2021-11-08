Delightful 2 story home on cul de sac in Bedford Hills area. Welcoming colonial home with first floor amenities such as Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, bright Kitchen and first floor Laundry Room! Large spacious bedrooms with some built in closets, including 2 walk in closets in master bedroom. Owners have just completed updates to the master bedroom bath that include a tiled walk in shower and vent fan. They have recently installed 22 new windows to give the house a fresh new look. The terrace level offers so much relaxation and play space. There is a large den, separate playroom and a delightful 3 season room that makes you feel as if you are outdoors! Propane fueled fireplace in basement. Propane tank is owned by sellers. New HVAC installed in the last month with 1 free service to both units in March 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900
