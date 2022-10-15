 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

New construction home in Campbell county on 3.6 acres! This house features a split bedroom open floor plan designed to give privacy to the master suite. Kitchen will have white shaker style cabinetry, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Full unfinished basement has bathroom rough in and could easily be finished to add an additional bedroom and ample living space. (Similar to photo) Owner/ Agent

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert