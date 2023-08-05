This 3BR 1600+ Sq. foot no step ranch home is located just minutes from Lynchburg, Appomattox, and BWXT. Open in design with a 30x13 great room adjacent kitchen and access to the 12x18 patio overlooking the back yard. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra storage in the pantry, and 6x3 center island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom measures 18x12 with a walk in closet, double sink vanity and shower. Two additional bedrooms, laundry, and second full bathroom complete the main floor. Additional features include: An abundance of double hung windows throughout, 36 inch doors, vinyl plank flooring, concrete walkway, a circular driveway, and quality construction from an active long time builder.