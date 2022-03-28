 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

Well maintained brick ranch in Campbell County/Brookville Location off Waterlick Rd. in Sleepy Hollow. Over 3,000 finished square feet. Tranquil lake view (fabulous at sunset) from the sunroom, deck & dining area. Nicely landscaped yard (fenced backyard) for children and pets plus room to expand if needed. Hardwood, plank flooring & ceramic tile floors thru most of the main level. Replacement windows. oversized storage building. Move in condition!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert