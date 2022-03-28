3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

Well maintained brick ranch in Campbell County/Brookville Location off Waterlick Rd. in Sleepy Hollow. Over 3,000 finished square feet. Tranquil lake view (fabulous at sunset) from the sunroom, deck & dining area. Nicely landscaped yard (fenced backyard) for children and pets plus room to expand if needed. Hardwood, plank flooring & ceramic tile floors thru most of the main level. Replacement windows. oversized storage building. Move in condition!