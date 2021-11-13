 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $339,900

Bright and spacious home two years new! Lovely large lot just off Timberlake Drive with fenced rear yard. Screened porch with patio below. Main level two-car garage. Main level offers real hardwoods, master bedroom with private bath and WIC, additional full bath and bedroom. Open great room includes living and eating areas open to a well appointed kitchen with two pantries!! Big island, granite tops in kitchen and the 3 full baths! Main level hall bath has tub / shower, master and lower level baths boast five foot walk-in showers! Lower level includes bedroom number 3, the 3rd full bath, huge family room with gas log fireplace, laundry room, office with closet area. Low maintenance vinyl and stone exterior. Energy efficient heat pump, too!

