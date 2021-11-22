 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

This one won't last long! One-level living in Carriage Square with beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding and chair rails in DR, LR, foyer, kitchen and den. Built-in computer desk in kitchen area as well as built-in bookcases in den area. Eat-in area in the den/kitchen. New gas hot water heater - convenient w/d closet in kitchen area. Skylight in kitchen/family room. Pull down attic and large two-car garage. Freshly painted throughout - new carpet in bedrooms and living room. Lovely shaded brick patio. Please see attached list of improvements/features.

