OPEN HOUSE Sunday, 4/23 2:00-4:00. Experience delightful living in this stunning ranch nestled in a serene and peaceful setting of nearly 5 acres in the newly developed Wheeler Estates. Recently constructed less than 2 years ago, this home boasts modern amenities and stylish design. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen area is perfect for hosting guests and entertaining. Enjoy the warm ambiance with sunlight pouring through the windows all day long, showcasing the sturdy LVP floors throughout the main living space. The bedrooms are comfortable with neutral carpeting, providing the perfect retreat at the end of the day. Cooking will be a delight in the modern kitchen with shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, and a butcher block island. The surrounding mountain views and flowing stream along the edge of the property provide a beautiful backdrop for enjoying time outdoors. 20 mins from LYH. Don't miss out on the chance to make this beautiful property your own!