Detail beyond compare from the garage doors, rock accents, covered front porch, rear fenced yard area, big rear deck, custom driveway & more enhancing the exterior of this lovely 1-owner home. Located in a most convenient location just off Forest Road, this small-private neighborhood offers one way in and out, cutting traffic flow to a minimum. Inside you will enjoy the detail of the long-gracious foyer with wainscoting accents and coffered ceilings, all leading into the open great room housing living, dining and kitchen areas. A corner stone fireplace soars to the coffered ceilings expanding to the tray dining room / area ceilings to the vaulted kitchen ceilings. Numerous windows offer natural lighting in abundance. Granite counter tops and stainless finished appliances top off the kitchen with island, wall oven and microwave & lots of counter space. The master suite includes more tray ceilings, a luxury bath with his-and-her vanities, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $349,900
