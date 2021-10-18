Delightful 2 story home on cul de sac in Bedford Hills area. Welcoming colonial home with first floor amenities such as Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, bright Kitchen and first floor Laundry Room! Large spacious bedrooms with some built in closets. Owners have recently completed installation of new windows.to most of the rooms so the house has a fresh new look to it. The terrace level offers so much relaxation and play space. There is a large den, separate playroom and a delightful 3 season room that makes you feel as if you are outdoors! The new owners of this home can anticipate cosmetic updates to the master bath and a new vent fan to the second hall bath to be completed in app. 3 weeks. Samples of the paint and installation materials will be available outside of the work area.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
A new nonprofit is organizing free trishaw rides to the 50-plus community so they can engage in the outdoors and witness the revitalization of…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.