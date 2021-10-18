3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $349,900

Delightful 2 story home on cul de sac in Bedford Hills area. Welcoming colonial home with first floor amenities such as Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, bright Kitchen and first floor Laundry Room! Large spacious bedrooms with some built in closets. Owners have recently completed installation of new windows.to most of the rooms so the house has a fresh new look to it. The terrace level offers so much relaxation and play space. There is a large den, separate playroom and a delightful 3 season room that makes you feel as if you are outdoors! The new owners of this home can anticipate cosmetic updates to the master bath and a new vent fan to the second hall bath to be completed in app. 3 weeks. Samples of the paint and installation materials will be available outside of the work area.