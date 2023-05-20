Welcome to Lockridge Village off Timberlake Road. One level patio homes, open floor plan for entertaining. LVP throughout, large ceramic shower in master bath. Nice kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops in kitchen and bath. Oversized patio. Call agent for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a steady presence in Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg, Campbell County now has two new farmers markets — one in Rustburg and the other on Ca…
'Face the reality:' Lynchburg School Board shifts to reduced salary increases plan; school closure remains in the discussion
In an attempt to shrink a multi-million-dollar budget gap between its original proposal and where the money stands now, the Lynchburg City Sch…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
A bicyclist died of his injuries in a crash involving a car last week in Campbell County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Gabriel Cook, in collaboration with Tony Camm, general manager of the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, is set to breathe new life into downtown Lynchbur…