Revel in the details of this updated Victorian beauty in Lynchburg's popular historic Rivermont neighborhood. Defined by elegance with touches of whimsey, and fully retaining it's CHARACTER, the house has a wonderful floorplan with large high-ceilinged light-filled rooms, lovely bay windows, arched doorways, delightful exterior moldings and porches, chandeliers in every room, original doors, atrium doors, gas logs in LR, and a huge welcoming front porch! The kitchen with laundry room/pantry and upstairs bathroom have been completely renovated, along with roof work, 2 new heat pumps, exterior and interior painting, and many other updates in 2020. There is off-street parking via an alley in the back, and a garage to tuck a small car into. The seller did extensive landscaping on the spacious 50x100 lot. Lots of storage space in the huge insulated walk-up attic~ full of potential for additional finished space to enjoy! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1/23 from 1-4. You want to come see this one
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $355,000
