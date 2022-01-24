 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $355,000

Revel in the details of this updated Victorian beauty in Lynchburg's popular historic Rivermont neighborhood. Defined by elegance with touches of whimsey, and fully retaining it's CHARACTER, the house has a wonderful floorplan with large high-ceilinged light-filled rooms, lovely bay windows, arched doorways, delightful exterior moldings and porches, chandeliers in every room, original doors, atrium doors, gas logs in LR, and a huge welcoming front porch! The kitchen with laundry room/pantry and upstairs bathroom have been completely renovated, along with roof work, 2 new heat pumps, exterior and interior painting, and many other updates in 2020. There is off-street parking via an alley in the back, and a garage to tuck a small car into. The seller did extensive landscaping on the spacious 50x100 lot. Lots of storage space in the huge insulated walk-up attic~ full of potential for additional finished space to enjoy! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1/23 from 1-4. You want to come see this one

