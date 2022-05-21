Welcome to Lockridge Village off Timberlake Road. One level patio homes, open floor plan for entertaining. LVP throughout, large ceramic shower in master bath. Nice kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops in kitchen and bath. Oversized patio. Call agent for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $359,900
