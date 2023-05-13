Are you looking for new construction but wish you could find more square feet but not pay more than the new construction prices? Keep reading - Are you looking for more yard space between the houses than you find with a lot of new construction? Run to check out this spacious house that was built in 2020 with 2108 sq ft sitting on a flat 3 acre lot. Driving in you will love the asphalt drive way with plenty of parking and a new workshop that perfectly matches the home. The yard is amazing for kids and pets to run and play in a plush green yard. Inside you will immediately fall in love with the open entertaining area on the main level that leads out to a 10x10 deck. The main level also has the master suite and the second bedroom and full bath for guests. The lower level provides a large great room, an additional bedroom, a bonus room that can be a guest room and a full bathroom. Back outside there is already a play set waiting for children to enjoy it.