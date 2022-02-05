3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $374,900

Don't miss this absolutely picture perfect home nestled on 4 acres with beautiful views overlooking the area! This adorable farmhouse-style home is tucked away on a private lot surrounded by trees, but with a lot of grassy area for pets, kids, a garden or pool! All one level, easy to maintain 3 bedroom home built in 2020 features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Other features include a 2 car garage, separate laundry room and master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. High speed internet through Infinasky is available! Located only 20 minutes from Liberty University, this is a perfect home for anyone who wants to escape the hustle and bustle of Lynchburg but with an ease of commute. Schedule a showing today!