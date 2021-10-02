 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $374,900

No expense was spared this this Stunning custom built home. The home offers one-level living with a large room above the garage that is perfect for a family room, office, or play room. The split floor design boasts a large master suite. 2nd bedroom also has walk-in closet. Gorgeous flooring throughout, tray ceiling in MBR, leathered granite, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, covered front and rear porches, level lot with garden space, nice storage building, and room to run. Approx. 2/3 of the acreage is wooded creating tranquility & privacy. Crawl space is encapsulated and there is access from inside the home. Large stone gas log fireplace has never been used. Avg electric bill is $100 or less in summer, and $150-200 in colder months. Propane tank is full and leased through Watts. Per public record, schools are Concord Elem, Rustburg Middle, Rustburg HS. What are you waiting for... Your new dream home is here!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert