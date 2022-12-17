3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $389,900

Gorgeous one level living! Open floorplan with beautiful kitchen island overlooking the breakfast area and the large family room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry with a sliding barn door for that extra touch. Spacious mud room/ laundry room area off the 2-car garage. 3 bedrooms with a master suite with walk in closet, a nice, tiled shower and double sink vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are very nice size. Beautiful wood flooring and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Covered front porch and a large patio area. Home has been meticulously maintained and is beautiful!