Location Location Location. This is a great mid town location, centrally located and within walking distance of almost everything you need. There are multiple shopping centers, schools and a wide variety of restaurants all within easy walking distance of this home. This home was nothing but potential for anyone looking to build instant equity in an owner occupied home, long term rental, or possibly even an air-b-n-b. There is almost nothing in the greater Lynchburg area in this price range so call for an appointment and get your offers in fast. Inventory has never been this low and this one will not last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $39,900
