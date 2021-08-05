3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $394,950

Our Similar to photo Madison style home offers 1825 sq ft above grade, 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level & half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and hardwood in the main level bedrooms. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls and floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, with soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite w/ a tiled backsplash. 5'' baseboard & 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room, kitchen, living room and master bedroom. The dining room also features a chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented & unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification.