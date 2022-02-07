Beautiful well maintained Luxury Townhome in Boonsboro Commons. Amenities include an open floor plan with tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings in Great Room and Kitchen, 9 ft ceilings in rest of home, custom blinds, Pioneer TV with components and B&W speakers, Formal Dinning Room, fireplace in Great Room, large Master Suite with huge bath, Whirlpool Tub and walk in closet, deck off of Master, Grilling Porch, 2 car Garage and huge Walk Up Attic with tons of storage or for future expansion! This Super Convenient location is Easy Carefree Living at its best! Call or text today for your private showing or if you have any questions.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,000
