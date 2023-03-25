Rare find! This gorgeous home was built in 2018 on 5.71 acres in Campbell County. Conveniently located only 5 minutes from LU/mall area, it is a retreat away from all the noise of the city. This home has so many amazing features including all main level living, a spacious kitchen and island, a beautiful metal roof, a whole house Generac generator, 3 buildings on the property and an additional carport. The upstairs is ready to be custom finished and would double the square footage of the home. The upstairs can easily have 1-2 more bedrooms in the upstairs space. The acreage around the house includes a creek and a natural spring. You will love being out in the country surrounded by fruit trees in this beautiful, easy to maintain home.