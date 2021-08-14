3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $414,900

One level floor plan in great Boonsboro location. The kitchen has been upgraded with a cooktop range, wall oven and large pantry. The master bath has a walk-in shower with digital controls for the shower head and rain feature. Other amenities are a tankless water heater and over an acre lot. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor plan with a stone fireplace in the great room. Just under roof so choose all the finishings to your liking. With a large finished bonus room perfect for a gameroom, office or den. The back grilling patio can be covered and can easily be screened in.