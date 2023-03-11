New construction home in beautiful Russell Meadows on a cul-de-sac! This open floor plan is sure to impress, with large kitchen, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and vinyl plank floors! Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room with pastoral views. Large master bedroom ensuite with tile shower! Unfinished basement with roughed in bath leads to opportunity for expansion! At this time basement could be finished for additional fee. Projected finish date of May 2023.