3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $424,950

Our Similar to photo Georgetown style home offers 2346 square ft above grade, and 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level & half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and carpet in remaining areas. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls & floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, w/ soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite with a tiled backsplash. 5 '' baseboard and 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room & master bedroom. The dining room also features a coffered ceiling & chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented and unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification. Estimated completion date September.