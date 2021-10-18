This Rivermont treasure was designed by the notable Stanhope Johnson and built in 1921. The Frank Lloyd Wright influence can be detected in the horizontal roof line and exquisite built ins on the interior. This is gracious main level living at its best. Numerous upgrades include a gorgeous kitchen with abundant cabinetry, 3 newly tiled and remodeled baths, a 75 year Davinci lifetime manufactured slate roof, beautiful manicured gardens, circular pea gravel driveway and 2nd kitchen on lower level perfect for in-laws or AirBnB. The beautiful bluestone deck overlooks the gardens and lower level terraced patio are all perfect for family gatherings & entertaining. Nothing has been spared in this unique and superb home. Attractive potting shed is perfect for the avid gardener. Please check out the separate list of upgrades for this phenomenal home.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $425,000
