OPEN HOUSE Sunday March 12, 1-4 PM. Open concept living in this one level home in the new subdivision of Blackwater Run. Walk to Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom plan features a gorgeous kitchen, blue island, and built ins in the dining area. Fireplace with gas logs and raw edge mantle! The master bedroom is awesome! There is a beautifully vaulted ceiling, plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The oversized garage has a mud room entry into the house. Don't miss the HUGE grilling porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, faces three charges after state police said he was the driver in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman in …
A grand jury has indicted a Lynchburg man on a charge of second-degree murder and related felonies in connection with a November 2022 shooting…
An Amherst man died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
A new restaurant on Bedford Avenue plans to open in May and offer casual-upscale dining serving lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.
Watch Now: E.C. Glass boys basketball defeats Tuscarora, heads to first state title game in 56 years
"I just keep asking for one more. That's it."