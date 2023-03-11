OPEN HOUSE Sunday March 12, 1-4 PM. Open concept living in this one level home in the new subdivision of Blackwater Run. Walk to Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom plan features a gorgeous kitchen, blue island, and built ins in the dining area. Fireplace with gas logs and raw edge mantle! The master bedroom is awesome! There is a beautifully vaulted ceiling, plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The oversized garage has a mud room entry into the house. Don't miss the HUGE grilling porch!