3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $429,900

Situated in a most convenient location this new home offers total one-level living. Open concept embraces a living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Expanding into the well-appointed kitchen with all the frills wanted today! Custom cabinets, granite counters, work island with sink placed to allow conversations while working. Spacious eating area, large rear deck overlooking the wonderful rear yard. Two guest rooms with luxury guest bath. Incredible master suite with a spacious bath accented by lovely tile work, walk-in shower & double basin vanity. Low maintenance exterior, 2-car garage & more ready soon!