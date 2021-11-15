Beautiful contemporary-style home built for entertaining. Main level offer lots of natural light with vaulted ceilings, sky lights, ceramic tile foyer, living room, den with gas logs, separate formal dining room, freshly refinished hardwood throughout, wet bar, all-new kitchen appliances. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Half bath on main level with tile and updated fixtures and laundry room. 2-car garage. Upstairs you will find a master suite with a full bath, tile shower, walk-in closet and a deck overlooking the gorgeous in-ground pool! Additional 2 bedrooms upstairs and a full bath with updated fixtures. Lower level offers space for den/family room, office or great room. There is an unfinished side for a workshop with a roughed-in bath. This house is a must see! The secluded lot with wonderful views by the pool with lots of decking that has been all redone. New pool liner and cover. Mechanical room with pool pump and equipment. Concrete driveway. French doors. The list goes on!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $430,000
