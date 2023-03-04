Incredible new home offering everything you are searching for! The lower levels offers a two-car garage, den with fireplace, a luxury bath (the home's 3rd) and laundry room. Main floor boasts a wonderful-bright great room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights & more expanding to a fabulous kitchen with pantry, granite counters, custom finishes on cabinet tops! Completing the main level are 3 bedrooms, 2 additional baths- the primary bath includes double basin vanities and a wonderful walk-in shower. Energy efficient HVAC, low-maintenance exterior & so much more in a Boonsboro location!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $430,000
