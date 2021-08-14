Not just a place to live, but a lifestyle. Top notch construction with all the amenities await you. Really a must see. Maintenance free main level living in one of Lynchburg's best locations. Amenities include gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, loads of storage, beautiful master bath with soaking tub and large tile shower, tasteful colors throughout, large rooms, big patio, garage, and the list goes on! Super convenient to walking, Oakwood Country Club, tennis, restaurants and both hospitals. Call today for more information or to set up your private tour. Upgrades and amenities include KitchenAid appliances with Gas stovetop and Convection oven, warming drawer, upgraded light fixtures in most rooms, designer vanity in hall bath, crown molding in Master Bedroom, added cabinets in Laundry, tankless hot water heater, Hunter Douglas shutters with hidden tilt control added to all windows plus patio door and owner is including the washer and dryer. This property is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $439,900
