3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $439,900

Stunning home ALL on ONE level, NO STEPS to enter, ideal, handicap accessible. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! This is such a lovely home, an ideal floor plan with private bedroom spaces on opposite sides of the great room and kitchen area. Beautiful front porch for sipping coffee and watching the sunrise. Covered back porch to enjoy grilling, dinner, sunsets, and relaxing in the hot tub. Fenced rear yard for puppies and little ones. Step inside to a lovely vaulted great room with stacked stone fireplace, plenty of space for gatherings. The kitchen is open to the great room with bright white cabinetry, center island, and lots of cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, access to the patio. Pampering en-suite master, tray ceiling, fabulous bath with tile shower, double vanity, sit-down make-up vanity, relaxing tub, walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms and full bath. Huge laundry room provides more storage, cabinetry, folding station. Storage building conveys. WOW