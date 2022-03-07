 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $44,000

Now is your chance to invest into downtown Lynchburg! Some of the hard work has already been done for you with multiple mini splits already set in place and ready for you to hook up. Back in 2010 the home was remodeled with new windows and vinyl siding. Main level features a foyer area, dining room, large kitchen and full bath with space for laundry. Upstairs are two spacious rooms along with a third room that could be an office or nursery. Call for your showing today!

