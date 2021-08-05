 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,900

Our Similar to photo Brentwood Craftsman style home offers 2575 square ft above grade, and 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level & half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths & laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, & carpet in remaining areas. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls and floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, with soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite w/ a tiled backsplash. 5 '' baseboard & 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room & master bedroom. The dining room also features a coffered ceiling & chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented and unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification. Estimated completion date Oct.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert