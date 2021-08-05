3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $459,950

Our Similar to photo Brentwood Craftsman style home offers 2575 square feet above grade, and 9' framed walls on first floor w/ smooth drywall finish. This house plan includes hardwoods on the entire main living level and half bath, ceramic tile in the full baths and laundry, oak treads to the second floor if applicable, and carpet in remaining areas. The master shower offers ceramic tiled walls & floor! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kit/baths, w/ soft close, make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen & bath counters are luxurious granite with a tiled backsplash. 5 '' baseboard & 3 window/door trim in all finished areas. Crown molding can be found in the dining room & master bedroom. Dining room also features a coffered ceiling & chair rail. The exterior finishes consist of brick, siding, & architectural shingles. Due to unprecedented & unpredictable increases in material costs, listed price is subject to change prior to contract ratification.