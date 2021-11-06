Welcome Home to Beautiful Trent's Landing! Gorgeous contemporary home with fabulous open plan and main-level living at it's finest! Beautiful master suite with luxurious bathroom. Three additional main-level bedrooms, full bath and large closets. Dining room leading to a large, back porch! The basement can easily be finished with an additional bedroom, full bath and den! Call for pricing! Built-ins, cathedral ceilings, loads of storage, and modern finishes round out the features of this new construction home. This home offers Brookville Schools and is conveniently located near Wards Road for dining, medical, shopping, and Liberty University! Similar to Photos!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
- Updated
Liberty was one of four schools to receive an invitation Wednesday from Conference USA. The other schools are New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following an afternoon crash on…
All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area.