3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $469,000

Not just a place to live, but a lifestyle. Top notch construction with all the amenities await you. Really a must see. Maintenance free main level living in one of Lynchburg's best locations. Amenities include gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, loads of storage, beautiful master bath with soaking tub and large tile shower, tasteful colors throughout, large rooms, big patio, two car garage, and the list goes on! Super convenient to walking, Oakwood Country Club, tennis, restaurants and both hospitals. Phase IV is the last Phase of the Preserve and New Construction Villas are limited. This floor plan is set up for main floor living but also has 2 bedrooms upstairs with double vanity bath and floored Attic storage. Call today for more information or to set up your private tour.