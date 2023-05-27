Brand new construction in Blackwater Run with three points of access to Blackwater Creek Trail. Craftsman one level living with open floor plan. Huge stacked stone fireplace and large kitchen make this a wow when the front door opens! Sitting front porch compliments this walking neighborhood. Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a rear garage and backyard. The master offers a fabulous bathroom with soaking tub. Extras -- a pantry with butcher block top and electrical outlets for your heavy appliances and a built in drop zone area. Easy access to downtown and walk to Magnolia Foods, Rivermont Pizza, Bedford Ave and even the Cavalier!!