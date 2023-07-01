One level living, Blackwater Creek Trail access that gets you downtown without traffic. New construction in the Rivermont area. Custom floor plan has 12 ft ceilings in the great room with a stone gas log fireplace. A gorgeous kitchen, island, and custom pantry for the chef in the family and it opens into the dining area. Custom wainscoting throughout living space. Large windows overlook a covered back porch and the woods behind that will never be built upon. Unique to this plan, there is a spacious half bath in the hallway. The master bedroom is a wow!!! There is a beautiful cathedral ceiling, plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and soaker tub. A nice touch is the separate water closet. The oversized garage has a storage area plus a mud room entry into the house.