One level living PLUS access to Blackwater creek trail with easy non-carbon emitting access to downtown if you want to walk, run or bike. Rare new construction in the Rivermont area! Blackwater Run subdivision is brand new; walk to Magnolia Foods or Rivermont Pizza. This custom open floor plan features a gorgeous kitchen, island, and dining area. Fireplace with gas logs and raw edge mantle! The master bedroom is awesome! There is a beautifully vaulted ceiling, plus an adjacent spa-like master bath, double vanity, a huge walk in closet and tile shower. The oversized garage has a mud room entry into the house. Don't miss the HUGE grilling porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $479,900
