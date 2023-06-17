Construction has just started, so you can select some items: interior paint color (one wall color, one trim color); cabinets & counter tops within builder's allowance selection; lighting & floor stain. In a most convenient location, this new home offers total one-level living PLUS a full unfinished basement. Open concept embraces a living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Expanding into the well-appointed kitchen with all the frills wanted today! Granite counters, work island with sink placed to allow conversations while working. Spacious eating area, rear deck overlooking the wonderful rear yard. Two guest rooms with luxury guest bath. Incredible master suite with a spacious bath accented by lovely tile work, walk-in shower & double basin vanity plus a much larger walk-in closet than the other homes built here in this row. Low-maintenance exterior, 2-car garage & more. Completion date approximately 10-31-23. All photos are of a previously built home with similar floor plan.