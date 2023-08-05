Brand new construction in the heart of Lynchburg. Live in Blackwater Run just minutes from the Blackwater Creek Trail, restaurants, shopping, College and hospitals. This brick and LP SmartSide home, built by L.G. Flint, Inc., is ready for you! The spacious floor plan includes 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 covered porches and a luxurious master ensuite with a roomy bath and custom walk-in closet. The great room boasts an electric fireplace, kitchen with custom cabinetry, LG appliances and a fabulous coffee bar. The entryway from the 2 car garage includes a 4x4 pantry and a spacious laundry room with custom counter and sink. An attic above garage gives extra storage and the garage is wired for a car charger and has 18x8 door see doc box for all specifications.