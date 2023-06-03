This special home in Trent's Landing was the St Jude Dream home for 2020 and offers the perfect blend of timeless charm and modern convenience. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home provides ample space for comfortable living. Step inside and be greeted by the inviting open floorplan, seamlessly connecting the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The interior boasts a contemporary design, featuring tasteful finishes and an abundance of natural light that fills the space. The well-appointed kitchen is a chef's delight, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, ample counter space, and a oversized island for casual dining. The master bedroom is a true retreat, offering a private sanctuary with a spacious layout and an ensuite bathroom. The additional two bedrooms are perfect for family, guests, or a home office. There is a oversized 2-car garage (great for storage), and large storage building on the property. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900
