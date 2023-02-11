OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday 2-4 PM. Brand new construction in Blackwater Run with three points of access to Blackwater Creek Trail. Craftsman one level living with open floor plan. Huge stacked stone fireplace and large kitchen make this a wow when the front door opens! Sitting front porch compliments this walking neighborhood. Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a rear garage and backyard. The master offers a fabulous bathroom with soaking tub. Extras -- a pantry with butcher block top and electrical outlets for your heavy appliances and a built in drop zone area. Easy access to downtown and walk to Magnolia Foods, Rivermont Pizza, Bedford Ave and even the Cavalier!!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead Friday in the Amherst County jail.
A Gladys woman was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in connection with the September 2020 death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son…
“I know what Lynchburg has, what Lynchburg needs, and I try to bring another element to eveningwear. I just I put my all into it. And so far i…
Altavista's Juan Thornhill is days away from getting paid. But first, time for yet another Super Bowl.
It's hard to do much better than Juan Thornhill's first four years of professional football.
Last year the University of Richmond removed T.C. Williams' name from its law school.